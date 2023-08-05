Convenient city living with ease! Just completed 2 BR open concept ranch style townhome in association w/plenty of natural light-be part of the renaissance in the 5th Ward! Modern kitchen featuring: 2-tier breakfast bar, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile & pantry. Enjoy the fireplace & ample dining space for entertaining. Features: convenient main floor laundry, attached garage, & 2 nicely appointed baths (walk-in shower). Plenty of community amenities for all to enjoy: community room for meetings/gatherings, fitness center, sports court, patio/grill area. Quick commute/access to downtown, hospitals, universities, shopping, nightlife & more! Enjoy your precious free time-NO MORE shoveling, mowing or exterior maintenance.