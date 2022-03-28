 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $274,900

This classy two story brick home built in 1928 has all the charm you would expect. Original wood floors, wood work, and built ins. Recent kitchen remodel with granite counter tops, butcher block center island, and plenty of cabinets. Carriage house style oversized 2.5 car garage with room above. Plenty of closet space and storage and includes laundry on the main floor. A must see to appreciate all the elegant charm.

