2023 COMPLETED--ELEGANT OPEN CONCEPT/RANCH STYLE ROW HOUSE-BE PART OF THE RENAISSANCE IN THE 5TH WARD CONDO COMMUNITY. FEATURES: LIVING RM W/LOVELY FIREPLACE (DISPLAY/TV SPACE), MODERN KITCHEN (2-TIER BREAKFAST BAR, QUARTZ, STAINLESS APPLCS, SUBWAY TILE), AMPLE DINING, CONVENIENT MN FLR LAUNDRY, SOLID SIX PANEL DRS, EN-SUITE W/ POCKET DRS TO PRIVATE BATH (WALK-IN SHOWER), COVERED PATIO TO ENJOY MORNING COFFEE, ENERGY EFFICIENT, ATTACHED GARAGE. COMMUNITY AMENITIES: SNOW REMOVAL, LAWN CARE, ON-SITE MAINTENANCE, NEIGHBORHOOD ACTIVITY CENTER (HOST YOUR OWN PARTY OR BUSINESS MEETING, BBQ/GRILL PATIO, FULLY EQUIPPED FITNESS CENTER; SKIP THE GYM MEMBERSHIP). EVERYTHING IS WITHIN REACH: DINING, WALKING TRAILS, UNIVERSITIES, HOSPITALS, SHOPPING & MORE! IT IS BRAND NEW AND READY FOR NEW OWNERS!