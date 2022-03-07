2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $279,000

Charming two-bedroom home more spacious than it appears. Classic details include hardwood floors, plaster walls with archways and coved molding. Large living room offers a gas fireplace. This quaint home has an addition on the back with views of the large fenced in backyard. Enjoy quiet evenings under the pergola. The compact garage is serviceable and very convenient to the kitchen. The driveway allows for easy turnaround. Lower level has a rec room and a three-quarter bath. Brand new custom window treatments throughout.This small home is a real gem!