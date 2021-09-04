Tranquil on the backwaters. Modern fresh neutral new construction-Beautiful open concept floor plan-plenty of room for entertaining. Quartz island with dual sink and countertops, soft touch close Mission style cabinets and drawers. Industrial style light fixtures and ceiling fans. Screened in porch and outdoor patio with propane line installed for grilling.Minutes from hiking, bike trails, fishing and ski hill.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $305,000
