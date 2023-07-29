New construction 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath twin home in great new south La Crosse neighborhood. This well laid out and designed home features two spacious master suites with huge closets, beautiful large electric fireplace with stone surround, open concept kitchen with breakfast island, custom white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Other great features include covered patio with gorgeous views of the bluffs, second floor laundry room, an office/den/flex room on main floor, large foyer/drop zone for coats and shoes plus a stand alone dining room that allows for a great gathering space for family and friends. Extra large garage with plenty of space for storage. This custom home will not disappoint!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $309,900
