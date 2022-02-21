Lovely ranch home located on a private circle in southeast La Crosse. A brick natural fireplace showcases the gorgeous living room filled with mid-century character. The new main floor bath has a walk-in shower, 2 vanities, and heated floors. Two generously sized bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. The office/den off the living room could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Unlimited potential for extra living space in lower level. Additional features include main floor laundry, attached garage, sprinkler system and fenced yard. A 3-season porch, professionally designed English garden and patio await you this spring,
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $310,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A birth is always a landmark occasion, but at Mayo Clinic Health System the arrival of two babies last Friday proved especially exciting.
La Crosse is slated to get its first food hall in June. Meanwhile, new owners are transforming an eatery in the town of Medary into an event venue.
A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. Marchun B. Holeyfi…
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Six candidates are moving forward in the race for three seats on the La Crosse Board of Education after Tuesday’s primary.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley have reportedly called off their engagement.
An Elroy man has been arrested for the theft of catalytic converters.
A California couple and their child died on a hiking trail near Yosemite last August. His phone revealed details about their last moments.
Panel denies US skaters' appeal for medals; Gus Kenworthy crashes in Olympics farewell as wind creates chaos
Recap from Olympics' penultimate day: Panel denies US figure skaters' appeal for medals; Gus Kenworthy's "gnarly" crash in his Olympic farewell; plus more.
A man implicated in the largest methamphetamine bust in La Crosse County history is now in a St. Croix County Jail.