2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $310,000

Lovely ranch home located on a private circle in southeast La Crosse. A brick natural fireplace showcases the gorgeous living room filled with mid-century character. The new main floor bath has a walk-in shower, 2 vanities, and heated floors. Two generously sized bedrooms have hardwood floors and ample closet space. The office/den off the living room could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Unlimited potential for extra living space in lower level. Additional features include main floor laundry, attached garage, sprinkler system and fenced yard. A 3-season porch, professionally designed English garden and patio await you this spring,