2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $338,900

Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this stunning new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan, custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, walk-in closet, dual sink & walk-in shower. This unit features over-sized garage, furnace room with extra storage, sound deadening-insulated glass, extra large driveway, good-sized patio and covered front porch. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.