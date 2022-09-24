New construction 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath twin home in great new south La Crosse neighborhood. This well laid out and designed home features two spacious master suites, beautiful electric fireplace, open concept kitchen with breakfast island, custom white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Other great features include covered patio with gorgeous views of the bluffs, an office/flex room, large foyer/drop zone for coats and shoes plus a stand alone dining room that allows for a great gathering space for family and friends. This custom home will not disappoint!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $344,135
Related to this story
Most Popular
The man convicted in the 1981 murder and sexual assault of Susan Erickson is now living in the same community where the crime occurred.
Its owners opened Fork & Fable Crafthouse on Saturday at 1003 S. 16th St. in La Crosse, where they operated the Arterial Bar & Grill b…
Judge Scott Horne set a $1,000 signature bond and no contact order.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
Classes will be held as scheduled Monday at Logan High School after an investigation this weekend cleared the building for staff and students.
On Sept. 16, at 5:55 p.m., the Vernon County 911 Dispatch Center received a call reporting a vehicle collision with an Amish buggy on State Hw…
UW-Madison police reported that 66 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 32 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and New Mexico State.
One person was killed and four were injured in an OWI crash in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
An arrest was made after a man became violent and was found with drugs.
Almost a year after a 1,200-year-old dugout canoe was raised, a 3,000-year-old canoe is pulled from the lake on Thursday and is believed to be the oldest ever found in the Great Lakes Region.