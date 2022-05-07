2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $348,900

New construction 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath twin home in great new south La Crosse neighborhood. This well laid out and designed home features two spacious master suites, beautiful electric fireplace, open concept kitchen with breakfast island, custom white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Other great features include covered patio with gorgeous views of the bluffs, an office/flex room, large foyer/drop zone for coats and shoes plus a stand alone dining room that allows for a great gathering space for family and friends. This custom home will not disappoint!