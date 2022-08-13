New construction 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath twin home in great new south La Crosse neighborhood. This well laid out and designed home features two spacious master suites, beautiful electric fireplace, open concept kitchen with breakfast island, custom white shaker cabinets, quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Other great features include covered patio with gorgeous views of the bluffs, an office/flex room, large foyer/drop zone for coats and shoes plus a stand alone dining room that allows for a great gathering space for family and friends. This custom home will not disappoint!
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $349,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
The “World’s Largest Six-Pack” at the City Brewery in La Crosse will get a new look next year, but City Brewing Co. isn’t ready to say whether…
A Wisconsin man has died after his motorcycle struck a black bear on a western Montana highway, authorities said Tuesday.
A 30-year-old La Crosse woman is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after being accused of breaking into three stor…
With its new petting zoo, Nordic Creamery has finished developing its retail store at 202 W. Old Towne Road, on the west side of Hwy. 14/61, a…
ONALASKA — A Florida developer plans to acquire, remodel and add on to the former Shopko department store at 9366 State Road 16 in Onalaska — …
Two people are in custody and one is still being sought for their roles in an alleged drug purchase last year in La Crosse.
WESTBY — The Westby High School football team’s 2022 season was put into motion just minutes after their 2021 season ended.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
The first case of monkeypox has been confirmed in La Crosse County, with statewide infections at 31.
Two individuals were arrested Aug. 4 after an altercation with officers.