Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan with a bonus flex room for possible extra bedroom, office or den. Custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters and stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a with walk-in closet & walk-in shower. This unit features over-sized garage, sound deadening-insulated glass, gas fireplace, screened three season rear porch, large patio and covered front porch. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $357,430
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man was preparing to leave the parking lot at Menard's when he saw something fall from the suspect's pocket, according to the criminal complaint.
To make way for the Chinese restaurant, part of Valley View Mall will be demolished.
About 100 law enforcement agencies, including the Wisconsin State Patrol, will join officers from 11 states across the Midwest to step up patr…
A 27-year-old woman with no permanent address faces a felony charge after she allegedly slashed a person with jagged glass inside a La Crosse …
Cameron Park will be closed beginning Monday, July 31, to be cleaned by the city of La Crosse.