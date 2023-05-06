Great open floor plan and well thought-out design comes with this beautiful new twin home in convenient south La Crosse location. This 2 bedroom 2 bath home features one level living with zero entry floor plan with a bonus flex room for possible extra bedroom, office or den. Custom kitchen with large breakfast bar, custom cabinetry, upgraded quartz counters and stainless steel appliances and vaulted ceilings. Master bedroom showcases a trayed ceiling, a with walk-in closet & walk-in shower. This unit features over-sized garage, sound deadening-insulated glass, gas fireplace, screened three season rear porch and covered front porch. Must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $368,970
