Great opportunity to add to your investment portfolio or make improvements and build equity with this 1-story home conveniently located on Car and Rose Streets, just a short drive to Festival Foods and downtown La Crosse! Highly functional floor plan with 9-foot ceiling, hardwood floors, large kitchen (12 x15) with room to add a breakfast bar, & large master bedroom (17 x 11) w/walk-in closet (8 x 3)! Add instant value by remodeling the kitchen, replacing the bathroom & refinishing floors! Off-street parking for 2 cars behind house. Walls professionally painted and in great condition. 2nd bedroom does not have a closet. Large front porch and storage shed behind home. 2 windows recently replaced.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $69,900
