Why would this spacious 2 bedroom home on a large lot be offered at such a low price? Frankly, it needs a buyer who is not afraid to put in some hard work. Home has large rooms, nice layout, some original woodwork with some old charm and high ceilings. Upper master bedroom is large. Bring some of your ideas and possibly make the extra room in the master into a nice sized walk-in closet. This home has a lot of potential. Also includes a front porch, main floor laundry. Access to lot from alley. Property is an estate and is being sold as is. Seller is working on cleaning all personal property out.
2 Bedroom Home in La Crosse - $72,000
