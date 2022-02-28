 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Medary - $195,000

Classic Bungalow on a 1 acre lot situated in the center of Onalaska, low Town of Medary taxes. Put your handyman skills to work on this fixer upper or could it be an excellent location to possible split and develope the lot. Home has many classic details: Winona stone on the wood burning fireplace, hard wood floors in the oringinal portion of the house, coved ceilings in the living rm. 2 bdrms on the main with a full bathroom (newer tub and surround). Beautiful 1 acre lot with mature tree's, private back yard. Seller is selling this property As-Is, Home inspection and Septic inspection on file for buyers to preview.

