2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $139,900

Whether you are buying your first home or ready to downsize, this home in the heart of Onalaska has everything you need with an easy to manage size. Open concept kitchen and living room with two bedrooms and an updated bathroom. Stay warm and dry with the attached garage that offers ample storage space or option for workshop. Main floor laundry means no climbing the basement steps! Beaver system in the basement keeps your storage and mechanicals dry. Home warranty included.

