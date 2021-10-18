2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $159,900

This 2 bedroom, 2 bath home has been completely remodeled featuring new flooring, kitchen, and bathroom. Lower level includes family room, updated bathroom, and non-conforming third bedroom/den/office. Enjoy the outdoors inside with a large 3-season sun room along with huge backyard space. The home sits tucked away from the hustle and bustle of Onalaska while offering short drives to the action of both Onalaska and Downtown La Crosse. Make this home your own!