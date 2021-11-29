2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $189,900

WOW! Very well maintained 2 bedroom Onalaska Home with full bath on main and large kitchen with oak cabinets and appliances. Lower level semi finished plus a bath stool room. Vinyl siding and a double lot! Huge yard!130X130 Perfect for pets. 2.5 detached garage plus an additional one car ,water softener included. Possible non conforming bedroom in lower level or rec room. Location, Location, Location Also Close to Lak Onalaska.