2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $219,900

Nice 2 bedroom twin home with a den. Main floor has comfortable living room, u shaped kitchen with plenty of cabinets plus dinette. Sliding door to a deck. Main bath that is shared with the Master bedroom for privacy. Lower level offers a family room with gas fireplace, full bath and a den or study. Close to town. Newer carpet and vinyl. 2 car garage!

