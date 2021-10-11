2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $360,000

The waterfront cabin you've been waiting for! This property on Brice Prairie/Lake Onalaska just went through an extensive renovation which includes new kitchen & appliances, bathroom, flooring, paint, Marvin windows, plumbing & electrical updates, & more! Enjoy gorgeous sunsets over a stunning view of Lake Onalaska & loads of wildlife. Store your boat at your own private dock. Nice open concept with tons of natural light, a natural fireplace & everything on the main floor. 2-car garage with additional storage space for all your water toys & lawn equipment & plenty of parking. Opportunities to personalize the exterior. Located near a public boat landing & park. Year-round hunting, fishing & recreational boating opportunities. Brand new septic system & roof being installed in September.