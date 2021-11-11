Surprise! You would never guess this home sits secluded back in this really great location. This home features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, main floor laundry and an extremely large fenced in yard. It is currently rented out month to month. This home is being sold as-is and is priced accordingly to the amount of work needed. Only seconds away from Lake Onalaska.
2 Bedroom Home in Onalaska - $79,900
