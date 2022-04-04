 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 Bedroom Home in Rockland - $160,000

2 Bedroom Home in Rockland - $160,000

This home is in a perfect location if you want to go to La Crosse or Tomah. Centrally located with lots of nature around you. You'll enjoy lots of natural light as it streams through the many large windows. The character and charm is unending in this home with many built-ins, original trim, large closets, and a beautiful sun room. Come see this home today!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News