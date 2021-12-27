2 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $249,900

RARE OPPORTUNITY! Adorable and charming waterfront home on Round Lake in Trempealeau. Sandwiched between some of the best fisheries in the area, this home features the serenity all of us want and need! Every season gives way to spectacular sights, sounds and activities! This home is situated on a .39 acre lot but included in the list price is an additional hard-to find vacant waterfront lot with sewer and water hookups. Call this your new home, a vacation retreat or start a business as a short-term rental/ Airbnb. Rent out the lot to campers or if you are interested in just the cabin, there is certainly a market for this waterfront lot! Seller can provide details on all the updates/ upgrades.