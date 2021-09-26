2 Bedroom Home in Trempealeau - $275,000

Enjoy the picturesque Mississippi River views from this well built, contemporary home featuring a vaulted great room with exposed wood beams and floor to ceiling stone accented fireplace! This home has been in the same family since it was built in the 1950's and is ready for the next owner to add/update their own touches and restore this already well constructed home into a fabulous retreat or primary residence. You'll love the attention to detail with the wood accents, built-ins, impressive screened in porch and convenient walk-out lower level. The lower level offers a family room w/fire place, rec room and 3/4 bath as well as a spacious laundry/storage room. All of this and more conveniently located near Perrot State Park, great food/entertainment and the Mississippi River!