Big changes to the University of Wisconsin football's offensive system have dominated the discussion about the Badgers this offseason.

But two somewhat small adjustments to how the team’s offensive line sets itself up each play could have a significant impact on that unit regaining its edge. Offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. has his linemen start further apart than UW has in the past — about 2 feet as opposed to a bit over a foot — and puts the tackles in a two-point stance.

Both of these tweaks have benefits and drawbacks, and Badgers linemen are starting to find those as they work their way through spring practices over the next month.

“(Wider splits) allows you to kind of just have a little bit more room to work, less stepping on each other,” senior guard Michael Furtney said. “Kind of get your feet down beneath you without worrying like, ‘Oh, I’m going to stomp on (center Jake) Renfro, or ‘I'm gonna go this way and I’m going to step on (tackle Riley) Mahlman.’”

Offensive coordinator Phil Longo’s Air Raid offense is based on the principle of making the defense cover the entire field, both horizontally and vertically. Longo mostly uses 11 personnel — one running back, one tight end, three wide receivers — and simply by aligning the receivers across the field can force the defense to stretch itself to cover those players. That mentality also applies to the line.

By coupling spread formations with the skill positions and the offensive linemen being spaced out a bit more, natural holes in the defense are created. Defensive linemen align themselves based on certain landmarks of an offensive lineman — the right guard’s outside shoulder, for example — so space between offensive linemen results in space between defensive linemen.

Extra space also gives room for offensive linemen to generate some momentum before contact with defenders, Bicknell said.

“I want to run off the ball,” Bicknell said. “I don't want to just kind of ooze off the ball, and so for those big guys to be able to get running and get going, they need to have some space or they're gonna be all over each other.”

However, defenders can take advantage of increased space along the line. A well-timed blitz can go unblocked, and missteps by offensive linemen don’t always get covered up by the traffic created by tighter splits. Bicknell and Longo give their offensive linemen the freedom to adjust their splits tighter or wider when situations call for it, such as short-yardage plays or to adjust for unique defensive alignments.

One key benefit to the Badgers’ new splits is allowing for its linemen to get to the second level a bit easier. If UW’s players execute their blocks, linemen responsible for blocking linebackers can get up the field and engage those defenders off the line of scrimmage. Bicknell said the goal is to block the linebackers at depth, which creates running lanes for backs.

“I think it'll help us out,” Mahlman said. “A lot more one-on-one blocks, which can be a little bit more difficult, but I think the spacing in this offense, I think it will help.”

Putting tackles in two-point stances is a departure for UW, but it should help its especially tall group of tackles be effective in pass protection. By not having to go down into a three-point stance, UW’s tackles can quickly drop into their pass sets without their initial movement including raising their upper body. It’s a small tweak 6-foot-7 junior tackle Jack Nelson said he’s still adjusting to, but he sees the value in it.

“A two-point stance is definitely helpful,” Nelson said, “a lot easier getting back and out.”

Mahlman, who’s listed at 6-8, said the sport as a whole is shifting to more two-point stances for tackles, and he’s ready for the challenge of incorporating it into UW’s scheme. Both Mahlman and Nelson said the adjustment comes in starting run plays in a two-point stance. They have to generate power and get low after starting on a higher plane in their stance.

All of UW’s adjustments up front will present a new challenge to defenses, which guard Tanor Bortolini knows will try to attack the Badgers with speed.

“They're probably going to flow a little faster now, linebackers are gonna be a little quicker to hit it just because there's less to read, a lot less moving parts,” Bortolini said. “But at the same time, there's still a lot of the same things, those first couple of steps are gonna be the same, your first level’s the same, you’ve got to start to play the same.”