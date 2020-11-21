2021 Crop Management Input Seminar on Dec. 4

The University of Minnesota Extension and the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the 2021 Crop Management Input Seminar set for Friday, Dec. 4. This event will run from 8:45 a.m. to noon online via Zoom Webinar. Cost is free. Pre-registration is required at https://z.umn.edu/2021cropseminar. After registering, the Zoom Webinar link will be emailed to you. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email.