2021 Crop Management Input Seminar on Dec. 4

The University of Minnesota Extension and the Hutchinson Chamber of Commerce are excited to announce the 2021 Crop Management Input Seminar set for Friday, Dec. 4. This event will run from 8:45 a.m. to noon online via Zoom Webinar. Cost is free. Pre-registration is required at https://z.umn.edu/2021cropseminar. After registering, the Zoom Webinar link will be emailed to you. If you are unable to attend the live session, you will receive the recording via email.
Following is a list of topics and speakers for the seminar:
• Grain Marketing Tips – Edward Usset, Grain Marketing Economist with the Center for Farm Financial Management, UMN
• Insect and Disease Issues for 2021? – Bruce Potter, UMN Extension IPM Specialist • Nutrient Management for Profit and Environmental Stewardship given Current Conditions – Fabian Fernandez, UMN Nutrient Management Specialist
• What’s Trending for Herbicide Traits in Minnesota Corn & Soybeans – Joe Ikley, NDSU Extension Specialist Weed Control, Jared Goplen, UMN Extension Educator Crops and David Nicolai, UMN Extension Educator Crops.
