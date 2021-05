I think my grandfather Ron should win the award because...

He built me and my sister Elsa a swing set.

He lets me come to work with him and I learn a lot about electricity.

He takes me out to eat and we eat McDonald's.

He loves me a lot and I love him too. He makes me happy like nobody else does.

- Hailee Janzen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0