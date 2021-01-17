2021 Senate Scholar Program Application Now Open

State Sen. Brad Pfaff and the State Senate are now accepting applications for the 2021 Senate Scholar Program.

It is an elite program designed to challenge Wisconsin’s best students. One student from each of the 33 Senate Districts may participate in this year’s virtual program.

The program has created an advanced government curriculum that includes classroom instruction, roundtable discussion sections and a lab component. This year’s program will look different than previous years, but we will still have experts teach Scholars about constituent relations, research and development of legislation, and bill drafting.

Scholars will engage in roundtable discussions with legislative support agency directors and staff, media and lobbyists throughout the week resulting in further insight into all facets of the legislative process. Scholars will witness the Senate debate on legislation and have discussion after the session. Scholars will have the opportunity to draft their own bills and amendments.

Applications will need to be received no later than Feb. 8. A digital copy of the application and more information can be found at: https://legis.wisconsin.gov/ssgt/senatescholar/.

Senator Brad Pfaff represents the 32nd Senate District, which includes La Crosse, Vernon, Crawford, and southern Monroe County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0