2022 a successful year for Winona County's real estate market

Winona County experienced another successful year of real estate sales in 2022, while other areas across the country experienced a downfall.

Winona County recorder Bob Bambenek shared that the county saw nearly a record high with home sales — almost reaching the all-time record set the year before in 2021.

In 2022, 753 homes were sold in total in Winona County, just short of 2021's total of 764.

Bambenek said that 80% of the homes sold in 2022 were over the county market value.

The most popular price range for homes in the county fell between $150,000 and $200,000, of which 209 homes sold, or almost 28% of home sales, fell into.

A new record was set, though, with 70 homes being sold for over $400,000 in 2022, breaking the previous year's record of 59.

A house in the Garvin Heights area was the largest home sale for 2022 — totalling $1,175,000.

As for commercial property sales in 2022, there were 74 sales, totalling more than $68 million — around $1 million more than 2021.

Major commercial sales included the Lamberton House for $780,000, the Exchange Building for $1,300,000, the Latsch Building for $3,150,000, the former turkey plant in Altura for $6,448,000, and the Ernest Tuff Museum for $365,000.

Land sales — which include properties without a residential home on them — did decrease in 2022 dramatically compared to 2021 though, with 33 sales compared to 65 sales in 2021.

Big land sales in 2021 included 32 acres of timber in Wilson Township for $4,160 an acre; 30 acres of timber in Warren Township for $4,500 an acre; 243 acres including 197 acres of mixed tillable land in Norton Township for $8,755 an acre; and 92 acres of tillable land in Wilson for $9,130 an acre.

Bambenek shared that real estate sales is not slowing down as the new year starts, as many parties are still interested in buying property and multiple sales in the county have already went through.

For more information about the real estate market in the county, visit www.co.winona.mn.us/283/Recorder.