2023 Vernon County Fairest of the Fair and Junior Fairest of the Fair

Vernon County Fairest of the Fair Vivian Stephenson (left) and Junior Fairest of the Fair Arriana Niemyjski will reign over the fair, Sept. 13-17. They were crowned Sunday evening at the Vernon Memorial Healthcare Expo Center.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times. Contact her at 608-637-5616.

