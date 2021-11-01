3 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $230,000

This quality built home has been lovingly and carefully maintained by a sole owner since it was built in 1978. You will be surprised by the spaciousness and features it has to offer: Main floor laundry, full and a 1/2 bath on the main floor, beautiful full-wall stone fireplace with stone that was quarried at Biesanz Stone Quarry in Winona, built-in shelves, new Bosch dishwasher, and lots and lots of storage space on both the main and lower levels. Lower level has a large non-conforming bedroom, full bath, family room with a gas stove, and plenty of room for a pool table or another room of your choosing! The exterior has new landscaping and shrubs/plants, and an already tilled and cleaned garden just waiting for your spring plantings. You must see to appreciate all it has to offer!