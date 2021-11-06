Affordable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath New Construction Single Family Home. 1,351 Sq Ft. Floor Drain in Garage, Hot/Cold Water In 3 Car Garage, Amish cabinets, 6 Panel Doors, Main Floor Laundry Room, and Large Unfinished Basement With 2 Egress Windows. Basement is Plumbed For a Future Bathroom
3 Bedroom Home in Bangor - $329,900
