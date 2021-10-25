3 Bedroom Home in Barre - $289,900

Rare Town of Barre find! Nestled on a hill and surrounded by beautiful pine trees, this open-concept home is one you don't want to miss. Featuring a master ensuite, cathedral ceilings, hardwood floors, gas fireplace, lower-level family room and 4th non-conforming bedroom. Step outside to the multi-level deck spanning the length of the home and admire the magnificent bluff-valley views and meticulous landscaping. Minutes from La Crosse and Onalaska, you cannot beat this location!