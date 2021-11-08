3 Bedroom Home in Barre - $369,900

This 3 bed/3 bath farmhouse has been lovingly restored and updated from top to bottom. It features a beautiful kitchen with custom gummy cherry cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances, and an amazing master bathroom with tiled shower, dual vanities, and large walk in closet. It also has a new metal roof, new windows, refinished maple floors, 2 additional updated bathrooms, large laundry room with work station, new LP furnace & A/C with zone controls, and so much more. And don't miss the 28 X 60 insulated & heated shop with a stainless steel kitchen and game processing room. Outdoor wood boiler comes with the first years wood supply. Hot tub, chicken coop and more... All this just about adjacent to the 2685 acre Coulee Region Experimental Forest for trails & hunting.