3 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $299,900

Beautiful valley home with views of the bluffs located on 3.5 acres of huntable land! 3 bedrooms with a non-conforming 4th in the basement. Open concept on the main with kitchen island and plenty of natural light. Basement offers a fireplace and direct access to the garage. Exterior offers a large deck and yard with a firepit, along with a half moon driveway for easy access in and out. The yard also includes numerous fruit trees such as apple, peach, plum, pear and grapes and raspberries. Morel mushrooms may be found in the woods and a chicken coop and garden if your heart desires. Just minutes from the south side of La Crosse. A must see if you are searching for peace, quiet, and a move-in ready home!