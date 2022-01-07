A rare find. 40 wooded acres, a home w/ many updates w/ an attached garage, a $120,000 impressive 44' x 32' detached garage/workshop w/ in-floor heat & storage above. Only 15 minutes to La Crosse, 5 minutes to the Mississippi River, & 30 minutes to Viroqua. Open concept main floor design, large windows & plenty of natural light. Beautiful granite kitchen countertops & Amish made hickory cabinets. An established well groomed ATV trail system for hiking, exploring & hunting. Relax on your front covered deck overlooking Coon Creek Valley. Enjoy bonfires w/ friends. The setting is peaceful & quiet. Make sure you read the complete list of seller updates & detailed summary of garage/workshop construction components. (The acreage is approximate as three of the four parcels have been surveyed)
3 Bedroom Home in Bergen - $615,000
