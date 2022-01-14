 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $705,000

Come enjoy your water view from this newly built home on the Mississippi River. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and 2 car garage. The open concept living throughout the main level with a wet bar, quartz tops, and a mudroom just off the garage. All your bedrooms are upstairs to make comfort living a breeze. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closest, master bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower, and separate soaking tub. Jack and Jill bathroom helps ensure each bedroom has its own bath. Don't miss out on this opportunity to a new home on the water with a private dock!

