3 Bedroom Home in Brownsville - $725,000

Come see the water view from this newly built home on the Mississippi River. Offering 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and 2 car garage. Enjoy open concept living on the main level with a wet bar, quartz tops, and a mudroom just off the garage. All your bedrooms are upstairs to make comfort living a breeze. The master bedroom has a great walk-in closest with a master bathroom with a tiled walk-in shower and separate soaking tub. Jack and Jill bathroom helps get a bathroom for every bedroom. Don't miss out on this opportunity to a new home on the water with a private dock!