3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $129,900

Are you thinking about taking on your first flip or wanting to get into the rental business? Here is a perfect opportunity for an investment property! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is ready for your creative ideas! This home offers a spacious master bedroom and a great sized yard on a corner lot with a newer metal roof too. There is also a 1 car garage and additional room to park. Easy access to anywhere you need to go--great central location! Come take a look and bring your ideas on how to breathe new life into this corner charmer.