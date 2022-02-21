 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $209,900

TURN-KEY RANCH HOME IN TOWN OF CAMPBELL. OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN/LIVING ROOM W/ VAULTED CEILING. FEATURES: TASTEFULLY UPDATED KITCHEN (CUSTOM ISLAND W/ LIVE EDGE), UPDATED BATHROOM, NEWER FLOORING THROUGHT HOME (HARDWOODS). LARGE CORNER LOT W/ REAR PATIO SPACE. ROOM FOR ADDITION TO GARAGE OR BUILDING SECOND DETACHED GARAGE. FULL UNFINISHED LOWER-LEVEL OFFERS AN ABUNDANCE OF STORAGE SPACE AND POTENTIAL FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. THIS HOME IS CLEAN, HAS BEEN EXTREMELY WELL KEPT AND IS READY FOR THE NEXT OWNER TO ENJOY!

