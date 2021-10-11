Welcoming 3-bed, 2.5-bath French Island ranch, 2-car garage on .56 acre ready for your sense of style & color. Maybe mid-Century Modern? Privacy & room to play, garden. Relax in your spacious living rm w/stylish wood laminate flr & charming stone-faced gas fireplc. Three bedrms main flr & handy main flr laundry/half bath. Remodeled main flr bathrm w/large step-in shower. Basement 1970's style rec rm, built-in bar. Ample storage &older bathrm w/shower. Updated kitchen sink &faucet. Lrg yard adjacent to Plainview Park ball field & playground. Mature trees, patio w/summer screen rm & gas line for grill. Enjoy lovely sunrises over meadow to east betw backyd & southern airport runways. Handy storage vinyl yd shed 6.5x7; metal yd shed 10x13. Water test results pending. Offers due 5pm Sun.,Oct 10
3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $215,000
