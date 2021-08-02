3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $249,900

Beautiful two story home located on a large lot. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage. Cozy sitting room with fireplace. Bright kitchen overlooks the fenced in backyard. Dining room and family room have built in shelves. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and access to the bathroom. Relaxing deck off the back. This home has been well cared for and includes several updates such as: New Central Air in 2020, Furnace 2021, Window upstairs in 2020, New windows on the main level in 2017 that all include a transferable lifetime warranty, New tub/shower in 2019, New bathrooms in 2020, New 30 year roof in 2015 and new gutters in 2015.