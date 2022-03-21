Beautiful two story home located on a large lot. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths with an attached 2 car garage. Cozy sitting room with fireplace that adjoins the bright kitchen. Dining room overlooks the fenced in backyard and opens up to the family room. Both rooms have beautiful built in bookcases/shelves. Large master bedroom with walk in closet and separate entry to the bathroom. This home has all the big ticket updates that a buyer would love: New central air in 2020, furnace 2021, upstairs windows 2020, windows on main level 2017 and all include a transferable lifetime warranty. New tub/shower in 2019. New bathrooms in 2019. New 30 year roof in 2015 and new gutters in 2015. New well pump and pressure tank in 2021. What more could a buyer ask for!!
3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $249,900
