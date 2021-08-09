3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $339,900

Turn key home ready for new owners! Beautifully renovated and updated 3 bedroom home with a 4th non-confirming room to use as another bedroom or office! No expense spared here with updates! Brand new mechanicals, appliances, quality cabinets, quartz counters, windows, fresh carpet, flooring, a sunroom, high end finishes, loads of natural light, and on top of all that, a semi-finished basement waiting for your final touches! Corner lot with spacious yard! Large 2 car attached HEATED garage. This home will not last long!