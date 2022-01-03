3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $630,000

Beautiful LR Ross custom design home with incredible living space. Great room is flooded with light with floor to ceiling windows, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings. Open concept with a spacious kitchen, island for food prep and entertaining, eat-in kitchen. Owner's suite on the main with lrg walk-in closets. Office space/den on the main for working remotely, or a loft area on upper level for work or home schooling. This home also has a rare find, an exceptional gym. Great for entertaining friends, creating your own workout gym, playing all sports. Finished basement with family room for extra living space, 2 bedrooms with a full bath, non-conforming 4th bedroom or space. Spacious yard w/ deck for cookouts, entertaining. Whole house, at point of entry PFAS filtration system installed