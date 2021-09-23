Come see this spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house situated on a corner lot in the Goddards subdivision. This property boasts newer central air, windows, and wiring throughout the house! Enjoy a relaxing evening out on the 3 seasons porch or entertain friends and family in the large kitchen. Bring your ideas and make this house a home!
3 Bedroom Home in Campbell - $99,900
