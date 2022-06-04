3 Bedroom Home in Chaseburg - $287,500

Don't settle for less! New construction 3-bedroom, 2- bath home with a 2 car garage and beautiful views! Enjoy cooking out on the enormous covered deck with plenty of space for all the summertime grilling! Plenty of cabinets and a large pantry in your new kitchen! Master bedroom with private bathroom and walk in closet! Enjoy entertaining in the oversized Great room!! Walk out lower level to the back yard and patio with breathtaking views! The well known trout stream, walking trails and the Village park are just a walk down the road. Additional concrete pad in the front gives you options for more parking, room for hopscotch & sidewalk chalk! Welcome Home!