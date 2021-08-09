3 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $164,900

From the moment you walk through the door you will feel at home! The kitchen is gorgeous and flows into a formal dining room with beautiful built in shelves. Fully updated stunning bathroom off the main level laundry room. The large livingroom is perfect for relaxing after a long day. Additionally the main level has one bedroom. Upstairs features a large bedroom with huge closet and another walk through bedroom! The basement has another full bath and is ready for you to complete the rest! The two car garage includes a wood stove, gas furnace and it's own breakers. Plenty of space in the home and out in the yard! Come check it out!