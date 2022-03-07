3 Bedroom Home in Dakota - $349,900

Amazing home offering spectacular river views! New addition finished in 2013. 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an attached 2.5 car garage that's car charger ready! Large main floor master bedroom with private bath. Kitchen has beautiful cherry cabinets and quarts countertops. Spacious transitional room from the garage to the house can be used in many different ways. Lower level has another bedroom, family room and bath. Beautifully landscaped yard with a butterfly garden. Relax on the deck while enjoying the magical river views. Special features are numerous! New roof, gutters and downspouts in 2021. Smart board siding. Speaker system. Anderson windows. Oak floors. Copper sink in kitchen. New central air. Hybrid furnace with 3 zones. Access to the basement from the garage. A must see!